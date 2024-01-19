Maritimers cap off week of wild, windy weather

The last couple of days have left little doubt that winter has arrived in the Maritimes.

Heavy winds have howled non-stop, leading to feel-like temperatures well below seasonal norms.

Winds in the Cabot Strait have been bad enough that Marine Atlantic has had to cancel nearly the entire week's worth of ferry crossings.

"Southwestern Newfoundland for example this week, we've been seeing winds up to 150 km/hr in the Wreckhouse area,” said Darrell Mercer, director of communications for Marine Atlantic. "That has disrupted our schedule significantly. We are backed up. Our hope is later (Friday) evening we'll start to sail again."

A few days ago, CTV Atlantic spoke with a homeless man on a street corner in downtown Sydney. He made a prediction that turned to be true.

"This is not bad yet, but it's going to get colder,” said the man, who identified himself only as ‘Mark.’

However, what Maritimers have experienced has been nothing like in Western Canada, where Joe Chowaniec, an Edmonton photographer, has taken advantage of an epic cold snap to get creative.

Between an experiment that froze an egg in mid-air and beating a frozen shirt like a drum, he's been able to entertain people and have fun.

"People should make the best of the conditions they're in,” he told CNN New York.

People haven’t been having as much fun in parts of the United States, where at least 90 million people have been on alert due to cold or snow — and the weather has been blamed for at least 14 deaths in Tennessee.

In Cape Breton, the temperature warmed up a bit on Friday and the wind had less bite as the day went on.

However, those who live outdoors are always bracing for the next time.

"Blankets, coats — whatever you can get,” Mark said.