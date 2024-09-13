Maritimers cope with added costs of extracurriculars

Len Shaw's 10-year-old daughter Reagan is one of those kids who seems to be involved in nearly everything.

"Well, her big activity is dance,” Shaw said at his family’s home in Sydney, N.S. “She's also involved in competitive swimming, and she's also involved in basketball."

Shaw is a financial advisor, so he knows from his own experience - and those of his clients - how quickly registration and equipment costs can add up, particularly during these times of record inflation and ever-increasing cost-of-living.

He said it can be particularly tough this time of year when families have just spent quite a bit sending their children back to school.

"Especially if you have multiple kids in multiple activities,” Shaw said. “So we know how important sports are. Sports provide exercise, they provide a social outlet, they provide discipline to kids; however, it's becoming harder and harder for parents to afford putting their kids in sports."

Nicky Bonnar runs a learn to skate program in Glace Bay, N.S., where nearly 70 kids got outfitted head to toe to play hockey, which is notoriously known as one of the most expensive extracurricular activities.

"(Thursday), we had the honour of having the NHL Players' Association donate 25 sets of full gear,” Bonnar said on Friday. "(It can cost) easily $600-$700 to outfit a kid, and in Cape Breton I think that's pretty hard to come by for a lot of people."

With a registration fee of $60 - which is waived if families can't afford it - Bonnar says the fact kids can hit the ice for such a low cost means some are able to participate who otherwise wouldn't have been able to.

"Anybody who needs gear, gets gear,” Bonnar said. “We'll find it or get it donated, and the parents find it a lot easier to cope with. It makes home life a lot easier."

Shaw said families should take a hard look at their budget before making decisions on extracurricular activities. He noted those faced with tough decisions can seek potential avenues for help.

"There are also programs out there for lower-income families, such as Jumpstart and KidsSport that they should look into to see if they qualify for any kind of funding or assistance to get their kids registered in sports,” Shaw said.