Maritimers on both sides of the border weigh in on U.S. election

On Tuesday, voters in the United States will go to the polls and elect either Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump as their next president.

"I think a lot of people are just happy to get it done and over with,” said Jim Deleskie, a Cape Bretoner who spends most of his time in Miami on a work permit.

Deleskie said while the outcome of Tuesday’s election shouldn't make any real difference for him, he has colleagues who have concerns if Trump wins.

"There's one guy who I work with who's in Canada now,” Deleskie said. “There's some training here in a week's time, and he's uncomfortable coming down."

Wally Doue lived in Texas for years, but now calls Sydney, N.S., home. He’s hoping for a Democrat victory.

"I'm definitely glued to the television. I'm a junkie for that,” Doue said. "The swing states, let's see how they do, and hopefully they go for (Harris)."

"If the United States economy catches a cold, we get the flu, so this is important,” said Cape Breton University political scientist David Johnson.

Johnson said this could be one of the closest elections in U.S. history and one of the most divisive.

"A lot of Americans and a lot of American commentators are sensing that their country has never been so divided since the Civil War,” Johnson said.

Johnson said anyone watching the drama unfold should expect a long night, and a long few days afterward.

"At some point during the evening, Donald Trump will declare victory, even if the votes are still being counted,” Johnson said.

Johnson noted with emotions running high – and following a pair of assassination attempts on Trump during the summer – he feels security measures will be high on both sides.