Maritimers with connections to Lewiston send prayers south of the border

Chad Denny from Eskasoni First Nation spent four years playing junior hockey in Lewiston, Maine, and he’s built close relationships that still exist today.

“I grew up with them. They took me in as one of their own. Sheila and Don, my billets, I was fortunate enough to have great billets. All of the billet families were great,” said Denny.

The tragedy unfolding miles away in Maine hits close to home for Denny.

He can’t help but think of the people and community who helped him on his hockey journey – and how they must be feeling right now.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the city of Lewiston and Auburn and surrounding areas, I was fortunate to grow up there,” said Denny.

Lewiston has a population of around 36,000 people. It’s a place where everyone knows everyone and for those who grew up or worked there, the hospitality is much like the Maritimes.

“It's as hard-working and blue collar as you can find. They are people who take so much pride in what they have,” said DJ Abisalih, a hockey broadcaster.

Abisalih worked as a broadcaster for the team in Lewiston during the days Denny played for the Maniacs and he always felt safe there.

“We would get home from bus trips at 4 a.m., we would be unloading and I’d be driving home, but I never felt any fear in that situation,” he said.

In Nova Scotia, many people with connections to the area can only watch, wait, and hope for the best.

“We know the area. We know it's a very small and close-knit community over there and we just can't believe this is happening there. Of all places in the United States, it’s Lewiston, Maine,” said Leroy Denny, Chief of Eskasoni First Nation.