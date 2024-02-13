Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election
Mayor Mike Savage will simply be Mike Savage after the Halifax municipal election this year.
Savage announced he won’t be running in the election this fall at a news conference on Tuesday.
“Twelve years is long enough,” Savage said. “For the next 8 months I will continue to do this job with enthusiasm.
“I thank my colleagues on this council and those I have served with before.”
Savage, a former MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, was initially elected mayor in 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020 for his third term.
“Our city has a bright future,” Savage said.
In a statement from the Nova Scotia government, Premier Tim Houston thanked Savage for his service as mayor.
“Mike has a passion for his community and has been a valuable partner as we tackle the challenges of growth in Halifax Regional Municipality,” Houston said in the statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as he finishes his term and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”
More to come...
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged in national security investigation
An Alberta RCMP officer accused of sharing information with a foreign actor has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
One person taken to hospital after cougar attack in Banff National Park
A cougar attack in a popular wilderness area of Banff National Park has left one person with minor injuries.
'91 open investigations': Tracking number given to people for Stanley cup orders belongs to Wilmot, Ont. woman
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
Trudeau calls demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.
WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why
Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.
As pharmacare deadline looms, Singh mulls a future without NDP's deal with Liberals
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is mulling what it would mean for his party if the supply-and-confidence deal that ties his party to the Liberals should end prematurely.
Winter storm could bring up to 50 cm of snow to Atlantic Canada
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for large swathes of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, with up to 50 centimetres of snow expected in some areas.
Cruise ship with gastrointestinal illnesses docks in Honolulu
A cruise ship dealing with a gastrointestinal illness outbreak is now docked in Honolulu.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Trudeau calls demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a demonstration outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a "reprehensible" display of antisemitism.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Future carbon taxes in Ontario would face referendum, Ontario government announces
Future provincial governments will need to hold a referendum before introducing a carbon tax, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Alberta RCMP officer charged in national security investigation
An Alberta RCMP officer accused of sharing information with a foreign actor has been charged as part of a national security investigation.
-
Calgary Fire Department expands unit dedicated to helping those suffering from medical emergencies
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) will now be able to help more people suffering from medical emergencies thanks to the addition of a second medical response unit.
-
Calgary's proposed rezoning plan 'not the right solution,' CREB says
A Calgary organization that represents thousands of realtors says a proposed city plan to reorganize residential zones to allow higher-density development could create serious problems.
Montreal
-
Wizz: A Tinder-style app for teens could pose sextortion danger, says tip line
A Tinder-style app used by teenagers is causing major concerns after numerous reports of potential sextortion have been made to Canada's national tip line.
-
Springlike weather ending in Montreal as temperatures get ready to drop
After a stretch of warm weather across southwestern Quebec, temperatures are set to drop this week.
-
Montreal woman pleads guilty to shipping weapons components to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine
A Russian Canadian who was living in Montreal has admitted to sending millions of dollars of electronics to the Kremlin to support 'its ongoing attacks of Ukraine,' U.S. authorities announced on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
-
Hospital musician plays again after stolen cello is returned
A musician who brings comfort to patients in hospital has been reunited with her cello after it was stolen.
-
1 dead at Beacon Heights house fire
A person was found dead at the scene of a residential fire in Beacon Heights early Tuesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
Ontario man shocked to find he owed $5,700 after losing credit card
An Ontario man was shocked to find he was on the hook for $5,700 in fraudulent charges made to his lost credit card.
-
What gender-affirming care is and how it can be life-saving
With so much misinformation circulating online about gender-affirming care, CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca took a look at what experts have to say about it.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Winter returns, snow on the way for the Forest City
Winter weather is back in the Forest City with cooler temperatures, possible flurries and snowfall expected over the coming days.
-
One person hospitalized after school bus collision in St. Thomas, Ont.
One person was injured Monday afternoon in St. Thomas following a collision involving a school bus.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
‘Perfect storm for kids’: Warning about Tinder-style app for teens
Canada’s tip line for reporting online sexual abuse of children is warning parents and caregivers about an app that has generated more reports than any other platform last year.
-
Jennifer Jones announces retirement from women's curling
Jennifer Jones took to social media on Tuesday to announce she will be retiring from women’s curling at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Ottawa
-
Wellington Street traffic 'working well' after reopening last spring, Ottawa says
Traffic volumes are approaching pre-pandemic levels on Wellington Street 10 months after it reopened to vehicles, as the city of Ottawa and Public Service and Procurement Canada discuss the future of the street in front of Parliament Hill.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
-
9 things to do in Ottawa for Valentine's Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at nine things to do in Ottawa on Valentine's Day.
Saskatoon
-
WestJet increases Saskatoon-Minneapolis flights
Saskatoon airport is increasing WestJet flight services to Minneapolis to accommodate the busy summer travel period.
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
-
Saskatoon man charged after allegedly threatening people with a gun in public
A 23-year-old Saskatoon man was arrested and charged with multiple weapons offences on Monday, police said.
Vancouver
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. officials make middle-income housing announcement in North Vancouver
B.C. Premier David Eby is in North Vancouver this morning to make an announcement about housing for middle-income people in the province.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Residents opposed to safe consumption site in Richmond fill council chambers
Chants opposing a proposed supervised consumption site in Richmond broke out during Monday's city council meeting.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Riders sign running back A.J Ouellette as 2024 free agency period begins
The Canadian Football League's (CFL) version of Thor is coming to Saskatchewan – as the Riders officially announced they've acquired running back A.J Ouellette.
-
SaskPower warns customers of billing scam involving text messages
SaskPower says a number of customers have reached out alerting the Crown of a text messaging scam involving bills that appears to have begun Monday night.
-
'Many closures': Sask. business analyst says many still struggling to pay back pandemic loan
Following the Jan. 18 deadline for small businesses to pay back the Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) many small businesses in Saskatchewan are still trying to navigate how to make that possible.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE B.C. officials make middle-income housing announcement in North Vancouver
B.C. Premier David Eby is in North Vancouver this morning to make an announcement about housing for middle-income people in the province.
-
Pearl Jam announces Vancouver concerts to kick off 2024 world tour
Pearl Jam will kick off its 2024 world tour in Vancouver, with two nights at Rogers Arena in May.
-
Dirt bike crash prompts investigation by B.C. police oversight agency
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a man sustained serious injuries in a dirt bike crash on Vancouver Island over the weekend.