Mayor Mike Savage not running in Halifax municipal election

Mayor Mike Savage will simply be Mike Savage after the Halifax municipal election this year.

Savage announced he won’t be running in the election this fall at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Twelve years is long enough,” Savage said. “For the next 8 months I will continue to do this job with enthusiasm.

“I thank my colleagues on this council and those I have served with before.”

Savage, a former MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, was initially elected mayor in 2012. He was most recently re-elected in 2020 for his third term.

“Our city has a bright future,” Savage said.

In a statement from the Nova Scotia government, Premier Tim Houston thanked Savage for his service as mayor.

“Mike has a passion for his community and has been a valuable partner as we tackle the challenges of growth in Halifax Regional Municipality,” Houston said in the statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with him as he finishes his term and wish him all the best for the next chapter.”

More to come...

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.