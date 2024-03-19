MCpl. Nicholas Paulsen charged after incident with health-care worker at Base Gagetown medical centre

A Canadian Armed Forces member has been charged with unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon and mischief to property after an incident at 5th Division Support Base Gagetown’s medical centre in New Brunswick on March 12.

The Department of National Defence said the incident involved the member and a health-care worker. No one was injured in the incident, but it caused the medical centre’s primary care and physiotherapy services to close for the remainder of the week. They are due to reopen Tuesday.

The Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office confirmed Tuesday the CAF member involved was MCpl. Nicholas Paulsen.

He was arrested immediately by military police and held in an RCMP cell pending a bail hearing, which was held March 14, at which time he was released from custody on conditions.

Some medical appointments at the centre were rescheduled virtually for Monday, and in-person appointments were set to resume on Tuesday.

“Base leadership is following the matter closely to ensure professional support is provided to all involved, and that appropriate administrative or disciplinary action is taken in accordance with CAF policies,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Provost Marshal’s office said the case will now proceed to the civilian justice system and it cannot release any further information.

