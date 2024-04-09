Meat Cove magic: Eclipse watchers get special show in northern Cape Breton

It was like the cosmos aligned for a truly special event in a special place.

Monday’s total eclipse passed over only the smallest slice of Nova Scotia – the northern Cape Breton community of Meat Cove - a place that feels like the edge of the earth.

"That was completely incredible. I was not prepared for how amazing that was going to be. That was miraculous!” said Kelly Klein, moments after witnessing the total eclipse.

With the kind of stunning cliffside ocean scenery the Cape Breton Highlands are known for, Nova Scotia’s northernmost community made for a picturesque place for an eclipse pilgrimage.

A roughly three-hour drive north of Sydney, Meat Cove is one of the most remote communities in the Maritimes.

"It's the end of the road, so it's a spectacular place to come see something like this,” said Keith MacLeod, who drove up from New Glasgow, N.S.m, to witness the event.

The distance didn't stop hundreds from parking along the only road in and out of the community, including one couple all the way from Massachusetts.

"We've always wanted to go to Nova Scotia, so we thought 'Why not make a Carly Simon trip out of it?’” said Jeanine Duchaney, who added she and her travel partner planned to visit many other locations in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

People who live in the local area seemed to enjoy their community's moment in the sun – or, perhaps more accurately, out of it.

"Meat Cove is a pretty special little spot,” said Melissa Hines, who, along with her mother, spent the afternoon hosting a fundraising tea and social to celebrate the eclipse and raise funds in memory of her father. "We all get to experience this together, right? As a community, as Cape Breton Island, as a province."

For many, it was their first time laying eyes either on Meat Cove or a total eclipse.

When the mountain scenery finally descended into mid-afternoon darkness, roars of excitement went up from the crowds lining the mountainside, beach and nearby campground.

Minutes later, when the sun started to reappear, it dawned on people they had witnessed something incredible.

"Because it's once-in-a-lifetime, man. I love coming to Meat Cove, and especially for a good reason,” said Rick Carabin, who, along with at least eight family members, made the drive from Sydney.

In a place where land meets ocean - and for one day, moon met sun - the stars aligned for a spectacular experience.

