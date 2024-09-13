Meet the candidates running for Halifax mayor
Sixteen people have thrown their hats in the ring for the upcoming Halifax Regional Municipality mayoral race. CTV News Atlantic reached out to them to ask about their political backgrounds, the big issues they believe are facing the region, and why they feel they’re best-suited for the job. Some of their answers have been edited for grammar and clarity.
CTV News Atlantic reached out to candidate Bob Anders, but did not receive a response before publication. We also could not find contact information for candidates Greg Frampton or Ross Rankin.
Alex Andreas
What is your political background?
I’m not a career politician, nor do I lean to either side; I’ve built my experience on the ground as a former Level 2 compliance officer for the municipality, enforcing bylaws and provincial acts and the MGA and Halifax Charter. I worked directly with planners, developers, contractors, other enforcement agencies, communities, businesses, and residents to solve problems and ensure our city’s standards were met. This background has given me firsthand insight into the challenges Halifax faces and a clear understanding of the complexities of municipal governance.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- Housing Crisis: Rising housing costs and a shortage of affordable homes are pushing residents out and straining families. We need a plan that prioritizes affordable housing solutions and regulates short-term rentals to ensure our city remains livable. I have that plan, which is reasonable and solution driven.
- Public Safety and Transit: Halifax’s public transportation system struggles to keep up with demand, and residents need safe, reliable transit options. Improved services and infrastructure investments are essential to connecting our communities and enhancing public safety. Expanding in partnership with nearby municipalities.
- Economic Development: Halifax’s economy needs a boost to support local businesses, create jobs, and attract investment. Strengthening our collaboration with the provincial government and fostering an environment that encourages growth is vital.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I’m running for mayor because I know Halifax’s strengths and challenges. My hands-on experience as a compliance officer taught me the importance of integrity, accountability, and collaboration in public service. I’ve seen the gaps in leadership and the consequences of ineffective governance, and I’m committed to leading Halifax with a clear vision, decisive action, and a focus on results. I’m not just promising change—I’ve lived it, and I’m ready to bring that drive to the mayor’s office. Halifax deserves leadership that listens, acts, and builds a future where every resident can thrive.
Paul David Boyd
What is your political background?
(I) started running for office in 1992 for the MLA seat in Fairview on the Nova Scotia Party ticket. (I) ran twice for Dartmouth/Cole Harbour. (I) helped write the constitution for the Canadian Alliance Party, and also ran on the Atlantica Party ticket. The closest (I’ve) come to winning was a 100-vote loss. Over the years, (I have) also worked on Liberal and Tory campaigns. (I have) been a returning officer in dozens of elections.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- The homelessness crisis and housing security.
- Employment and job opportunities.
- Rural public transit
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I am the right person because I am born in the HRM. Gradated from high school and NSCC in the HRM. As a small business operator and security officer, people are not afraid to tell you what think. And they know a lot about politics.
Sean Dibbin
What is your political background?
This is my first time entering a political election.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- Young people like myself are not being heard, especially on the housing crisis, where they can’t afford to move out of their parents’ home. Some are now facing the possibility of being homeless.
- There are those who are low income who need some assistance to get through this difficult time. And there are many who struggle with addiction problems who are choosing their addiction over the offer of a roof over their heads with shelters that government has provided.
- The condition of the city roads. (I’ve) been hearing that areas of the city roads are not being maintained like other areas. While also considered that the roads are not to the standards anymore with the increasing amount of traffic from the past couple years and with no signs coming to a stop.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I feel I’m someone who takes the time to listen and picture myself in people’s shoes where they are telling me the problems they are facing. And that is, in my opinion, what someone should be good at if taking up the position of mayor.
Ryan Dodge
What is your political background?
While not extensive, from the ages of 17-19, around 2005, I helped create and sat on the rendition of the HRM Youth Advisory Committee that was overseen by councillors Linda Mosher and Gloria McCluskey. I feel in the years since their guidance, I've grown a fondness for how the City of Halifax operates, and want to step in to take the reins in the foreseen tougher times ahead. If there's another level the city could get to, I can find it.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- Metro Transit safety for both drivers and riders. We will never be able to attract more bus drivers if their safety is at risk. We need better safety enclosures for drivers, with air conditioning to keep them safe from harm and heat-related health issues, and find ways to help passengers who legitimately cannot pay fare.
- The homeless encampments. I feel we need more shelters, more mini-homes, but if we were to use other ballfields, we would have to replace them. I'm sure there are old buildings that could be rented out for more shelters. We need to get people off of the streets altogether. If any encampments will still exist, they will be close to necessary amenities, not Point Pleasant Park.
- Traffic safety. There are just too many cars on the road in Halifax today. I work for Frontline Traffic Services, and I'll tell you, the drivers in Halifax are much worse than I remember when I previously lived here in 2019. A lot of people don't even pay attention to traffic flaggers holding a paddle; it doesn't matter how many signs are visible leading up to the jobsite. It's very dangerous. I feel we need more traffic police (handing) out fines and demerit points for not only speeding, but for infractions around jobsites like running a stop sign.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I think I am the right person to be mayor of Halifax because of my resiliency … my will to survive, and my drive to move forward in the face of adversity. I struggled through school growing up, I've been homeless twice in the last five years after I tragically had to drop out of NSCC's Business Administration Program. I lost my children to the Children's Aid Society of Toronto when my wife and I were homeless, but since returning to Halifax in March 2023, I have fought my way out of poverty. I've since lived in the south end of Halifax, and my wife and I have great jobs. I always had the drive to work as hard as I can to help others, but I didn't have the life experience to understand why I do the things I do. Now, I want to implement that on a grand scale of the office of mayor of Halifax.
Andy Fillmore
What is your political background?
Member of Parliament for Halifax, first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019 and 2021. During that time I have held numerous roles in government, including Chair of the House of Commons Standing Committee on Indigenous Affairs, and Parliamentary Secretary appointments to Democratic Institutions, Canadian Heritage, Infrastructure and Communities, and Innovation Science and Industry. Most recently, I served on the Defence Committee.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
The top issue facing Halifax is the need to ensure suitable housing for all of our residents. I also want to see the effective management of tax dollars, including reducing the tax burden on municipal taxpayers by freezing the tax rate. Additionally, I want to have a transportation network with reliable public transit across the municipality and where potholes get fixed in a timely fashion.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
As a city planner I have the experience to take on the issues facing our municipality and make growth work for us, not against us. I’ve worked in the municipal, provincial, and federal governments and I have a track record of bringing people together, finding common ground, and charting a clear path forward that everyone can get behind.
I want to apply my experience and knowledge to help our region from Sheet Harbour to Hubbards continue to prosper and to be a place we are proud to call home.
Andrew Goodsell
What is your political background?
A lifetime of understanding addiction and mental illness. I've worked in the health field and the schools.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- Homelessness
- Health care
- Education
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I'm a humanitarian who is not impressed by money. My campaign promise is to fight for public housing for all.
Nolan Greenough
What is your political background?
My political background is sparse to say the least. I haven't held office anywhere, and don't feel strongly represented with most current leadership.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
If I had to concentrate on three major issues, I'd likely say mobility, housing, and really just plain participation from the people of HRM.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I'm honestly not sure that I am the right person for the job. I have no political experience and most of my connections throughout the municipality are fresh, to say the least. All I can do is promise everyone that I would do my best to listen, learn, and act accordingly in office.
Jim Hoskins
What is your political background?
I was a candidate in two provincial elections and two elections in HRM for councillor in District 11, the last one in 2016. I am not a member of any political party and I am not a career politician.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- The first and foremost issue is the homeless and those in tents. I am the only candidate who has committed to owning this issue if elected mayor. I would declare this issue as an emergency crisis like other cities in Canada have done. I will seek out modular homes, etc., instead of "Grass" locations and more middle ground cooperation from feds and provincial governments.
- The second priority in my view, based on feedback, is active transportation, which I, if elected, would put a moratorium on bike lanes, working with council to prioritize transit issues and no electric scooters on sidewalks, as one example.
- The third one would be public safety, particularly the level of violence in HRM with children being shot and killed or wounded, and women being assaulted because of the gender and the mass shooting in Africville. As mayor this is outrageous and police need to be resourced and the Defunding Report brought to task by the new council.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I am the best candidate for mayor, believing in a common sense leadership with (an) extensive public service record to HRM as a retired staff sergeant with 36 years in policing HRM and community service, particularly with youth. I know this area well and have the skillset to bring a fresh approach to politics at a time when accountability and focus is badly needed.
HRM is a growing municipality and our growth needs to be balanced with a responsible budget, which reflects what the people of HRM want as we move forward.
Darryl Johnson
What is your political background?
A candidate in the municipal election in 2020 for Cole Harbour District 4. A candidate in the provincial election in 2021 with the PC party.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- Homelessness
- Affordable Housing
- Infrastructure
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I believe I am right the right person for the job because of my common-sense approach to issues. Not being connected to a particular party benefits in terms of making decisions. I am well connected in community and understand the issues faced by our demographics. Finally, I’ve always been in positions of leadership and advocating for others to be their voice.
Zoran Jokic
What is your political background?
I am a seasoned civic leader and champion of diversity, with a proven track record of driving positive change. From student government to humanitarian aid distribution and workforce education initiatives, I've dedicated my career to empowering communities and creating opportunities for all.
What do you think are three major issues facing Halifax?
- Life struggles for two-thirds of the Halifax population. Alarmingly, two-thirds of the Halifax population are grappling with debilitating life challenges, from financial instability to lack of access to essential resources. This crisis requires robust strategies to support residents and ensure their basic needs are met.
- Homelessness. The growing homelessness crisis in Halifax is a humanitarian disaster that we must confront head-on. HRM has a moral obligation to advocate for affordable housing solutions and provide assistance to those facing housing insecurity.
- Aging infrastructure not keeping pace with population growth. The city's aging infrastructure is struggling to keep up with the rapid population growth, leading to overcrowding, substandard living conditions, and compromised productivity. HRM must prioritize modernizing facilities and improving resource allocation to address this critical issue.
Why do you think you're the right person for the job?
I (have a) very pragmatic mindset and my proven track record of finding practical solutions will be invaluable in tackling the challenges that have long plagued our city. My fresh approach and innovative thinking will breathe new life into HRM, transforming it into the vibrant, thriving community we all deserve. The fiscal responsibility is something we all need to be able to move our municipality in a good direction.
Pam Lovelace
What is your political background?
Elected to represent Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets in 2020 and appointed deputy mayor of HRM in 2021.
What do you think are the three major issues facing Halifax?
- Affordability crisis
- Tent encampments
- Infrastructure deficit
Why do you think you’re the right person for the job?
I'm not a career politician. I am a mother fighting for sensible solutions to serious and complex issues to ensure future generations can build their lives here in HRM. My focus on Halifax Council has been to resolve legacy problems, modernize local government, and fix poor planning and policy decisions of the past.
Waye Mason
What is your political background?
I’ve been councillor for District 7 since 2012, and a lifelong non-partisan. I’ve worked hard to make a real difference in the community as a small business owner, volunteer, and entrepreneur and I’ve seen life and work from all sides. I have sat as deputy mayor, President of the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities, and currently serve as a board member of the Halifax Partnership and on the national Green Municipal Fund Council.
What do you think are the three major issues facing Halifax?
- Housing. Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to live. Fancy podium announcements help, but housing funds flow when the projects go – they have to get built. I bring 12 years of experience navigating policy, permits, and people at City Hall to make action happen on day one. HRM must speed up approval and permitting processes and gain more control over housing and housing development to help ease the impacts of the national housing crisis in our region.
- Affordability. Affordability is a choice we need to make today. I’ve been a collaborative advocate for fairness and action around the cost of living my entire political career. Together, we can choose growth that brings down the cost of housing and living in Halifax. HRM must do everything within its power to better support residents who are struggling to pay the bills, to make sure property taxes align with services, and to invest in systems that will save us money down the road.
- Growth. We need to harness our out-sized growth and leverage it to our benefit. HRM must ensure everyone lives in a just, equitable, healthy, and welcoming community, and be willing to change how it does business to ensure that more growth is positive. We can make the best decisions win. So we can all win.
Why do you think you’re the right person for the job?
I’ve been raised to serve and give back to the place I call home. Making a positive impact on the people and places around me — that’s how I have always shown up. Ready to work. I am experienced at navigating City Hall and will hit the ground in a full sprint, keeping projects moving that will directly impact housing and affordability over the next several years. I am motivated every day to deliver an affordable Halifax that my kids and your kids can enjoy. This is too crucial a time to elect a mayor who is inexperienced or who needs on-the-job training.
Riley Murphy
What is your political background?
I may not have a political background, but I've been actively involved in the community for as long as I can remember. For nearly five years, I’ve been managing Seaside-FM, where under my leadership, the station grew to become one of the top community radio stations in Canada, according to the NCRA. Now, I’m ready to take my leadership to the next level.
What do you think are the three major issues facing Halifax?
While there are many important issues, I place a strong emphasis on addressing the housing crisis, alleviating healthcare challenges, and making government more accessible to everyone. Although housing and healthcare are technically provincial responsibilities, our municipality can make a real difference through transparent collaboration with other levels of government.
Why do you think you’re the right person for the job?
I know I’m the right person for the job because I bring real solutions and fresh ideas. I will prioritize communication, transparency, and accountability in every decision. My ideas will uplift and strengthen our communities, and I will work with all levels of government—regardless of party—to make meaningful progress. Take the time to read my platform, and you'll see a strong leader ready to build a stronger community.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop.
