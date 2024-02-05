ATLANTIC
    • Men used 'chemical irritant' to steal laptops from victims: Saint John police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is seen in this file photo.
    Two men who allegedly used a “chemical irritant” to steal laptops from their victims are facing charges, according to the Saint John Police Force.

    A news release from police says a 36-year-old man arranged to meet two men on Taylor Avenue to sell a laptop on Friday. One of the men allegedly sprayed the victim in the face with a chemical irritant and stole the laptop.

    Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries.

    According to the release, a 44-year-old man met with two men at Flemming Court to sell a laptop on Saturday. One of the men sprayed him in the face with a chemical irritant before stealing the laptop and fleeing the scene.

    Officers, accompanied by the K9 unit, found the suspects in the basement of a nearby building.

    The suspects, aged 27 and 35, were arrested for both robberies. The 27-year-old was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Monday, while the 35-year-old was released with conditions and is set to show up in court on May 9.

