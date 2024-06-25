Miramichi, N.B., nursing home adding 30 beds

The Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Miramichi, N.B., is adding 30 beds to its system.

According to a news release from the province, these beds will be put in place in addition to the 30 beds the facility opened over December and January. The new ones will go on the fourth floor.

“Nursing homes are vital community resources providing seniors with the right care at the right time,” said Kathy Bockus, minister responsible for seniors, in the release. “This increase in beds will benefit seniors waiting in the community and in hospital for a nursing home placement.”

The new beds will be in place this fall.

