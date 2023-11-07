Missing Fredericton woman featured on true crime show

Erin Brooks' family is hoping a true crime show will bring them some answers.

The Indigenous mother of four was last seen in Fredericton on Dec. 27, 2021 at a gas station on the city's north side and she has not been heard from since.

"I wasn't sure if I wanted to watch it,” said Brooks’ husband, Chris Fowler. “Because I knew it was going to take me back to basically day one.

“But, I did watch it and it was very emotional.”

It's closing in on two years since Brooks disappeared. Her family participated in Never Seen Again, the American TV show that streams on Paramount+.

"It was well put together and it got our message out there,” said Laurie Brooks, mother of the missing woman. “It was really, really important that everybody knows what’s going on and Erin's face and our plight to find her.”

A couple months after she was reported missing, Fredericton police announced they were treating her disappearance as suspicious and likely the victim of foul play.

"I definitely have dual emotions, it makes me happy that they're shining a light on the epidemic that is MMIW,” Fowler said. “So it's a double-edged sword, you know, it hurts tremendously to watch it, but I feel like when I watch it, it takes me closer to her.”

There is $65,000 reward for information on locating Brooks.

Her family won't rest until she is found.

"I don't even know if I've grieved yet,” said Amy Paul, Brooks’ sister. “And I don't know if I'll be able to until everything is settled.”

"I hope it reaches somebody who knows something,” Fowler said. “I don't even care if it's guilt, whatever it is that they can pass on the information to bring her home, we don't care who you are.”

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.

