    • Missing man suffering from Alzheimer’s, dementia found: Halifax police

    Halifax Regional Police
    Halifax Regional Police says a missing man who suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found.

    The man was reported missing by his care workers Thursday afternoon and police said he was last seen in the Summer Street area in Halifax.

    Police later said in an early Friday morning email that the man has been found "safe and sound."

