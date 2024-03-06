ATLANTIC
    • Missing N.B. man found dead

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.
    A 60-year-old New Brunswick man who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.

    According to an RCMP news release, the body of the unnamed man from Kedgwick was found on Wednesday.

    “Our thoughts are with the man's family and community at this time,” the release reads.

