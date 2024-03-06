Missing N.B. man found dead
A 60-year-old New Brunswick man who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
According to an RCMP news release, the body of the unnamed man from Kedgwick was found on Wednesday.
“Our thoughts are with the man's family and community at this time,” the release reads.
BREAKING LinkedIn down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows
Microsoft's LinkedIn was down for thousands of users on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.
Companies tied to ArriveCan scandal banned from bidding on federal contracts
The Canadian government moved Wednesday to restrict two firms tied to the controversial ArriveCan app from bidding on future federal contracts. First, GC Strategies — the company at the heart of the scandal surrounding the ArriveCan app — was banned from participating in federal procurements with security requirements. Then, Coradix was suspended.
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations have served the RCMP with a defamation suit after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
King Charles holds audience with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
King Charles III spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, the Royal Family wrote on social media.
The family doctor shortage is forecast to be worse within 2 years. Here's what an Ont. doctor says needs to change
Markham Stouffville Hospital family physician Allan Grill says Ontario is facing a 'crisis' in family doctor shortages, as an Ontario medical association warns that a large and potentially growing proportion of residents aren't attached to a family doctor at all.
A man deliberately got 217 COVID shots. Here's what happened
A 62-year-old from Germany deliberately got 217 COVID-19 vaccine shots in the span of 29 months, according to a new study, going against national vaccine recommendations. That's an average of one jab every four days.
U.S. teen's secret signal for help leads to hotel rescue and alleged predator arrest
A Davis County teen is home safe and a man is in jail after police believe the man travelled from California upon meeting the boy online, causing the 14-year-old to send a secret signal for help to his family.
Daycare wait times make search 'very stressful' for Canadian parents
For working parents with young children, daycare is an essential. However, for a growing number of families across Canada, finding a spot may feel more like a luxury.
Toronto
Daytime shooting in Hamilton leaves 1 seriously injured: police
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Hamilton, police say.
2 charged in alleged immigration and visa scam, police believe there may be more victims
Two women have been charged after allegedly defrauding at least two victims out of thousands of dollars in a Markham visa and immigration services scam they say targeted members of the Iranian-Canadian community.
Video shows bag's 30-kilometre journey through Toronto's Pearson Airport
As travellers get ready to take off for the March Break, Canada’s largest airport is offering a behind-the-scenes look at how baggage gets to its destination.
Calgary
Calgary Stampede barred from participating in Pride parade due to abuse by former staffer
The Calgary Stampede will not be allowed to participate in the city’s annual Pride parade for the “foreseeable future,” due to its negligence regarding the sexual abuse of members of the Young Canadians by a former staffer.
'The perfect solution': New daycare centre offers extended hours for newcomers
The Immigrant Education Society (TIES) opened Little Beginnings Urban Oasis in Whitehorn on Wednesday, with a $2.5-million investment from the federal government.
$80K in drugs, cash and handgun seized in search of Calgary, Cochrane homes
An Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams search of homes in Calgary and Cochrane turned up more than $80,000 worth of cocaine and methamphetamine and a loaded handgun.
Edmonton
Oilers get forwards Henrique, Carrick from Ducks: TSN
The Edmonton Oilers acquired two forwards from the Anaheim Ducks ahead of the NHL trade deadline on Friday, TSN reported Wednesday morning.
-
One of the men charged in connection with an extortion scheme in Edmonton has been denied bail.
-
Blood transfusion recipient eager to return favour with end of mad cow disease concerns
Sixteen years ago, Claire Gannon almost died due to unforeseen complications during the birth of her son. A blood transfusion saved her, leaving her forever grateful to blood donors and inspired to donate herself – but she couldn't.
Montreal
Quebec dentist suspended, fined for vulgar, sexist and racist comments
A Montreal dentist has been suspended for three months and fined $10,000 for making racist and vulgar remarks and gestures during a conference for dental students.
-
Pro-Palestinian groups served court injunction for protest outside Montreal synagogue
Pro-Palestinian groups were served a court injunction during a demonstration outside a synagogue in Cote-des-Neiges on Tuesday, barring them from protesting within 50 metres of certain Jewish community buildings for a period of 10 days.
Ottawa
Shawarma spat heads to court as Shawarma Palace sues Gatineau restaurant for trademark infringement
A shawarma dispute may be heading to the Federal Court, with Ottawa restaurant Shawarma Palace seeking more than $5 million in damages for alleged trademark infringement by a Gatineau shawarma restaurant.
-
An Ottawa councillor wants the capital to be declared the 'Shawarma Capital of Canada,' saying shawarma is a 'civic institution.'
-
Ottawa St. Patrick's Day parade cancelled again this year
The Ottawa Irish Society tells CTV News Ottawa the parade has been cancelled this year, after organizers did not receive a parade permit.
London
One person suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle rollover
A road in North Middlesex is closed Wednesday afternoon after a single vehicle rollover sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
A fire across from H.B. Beal Secondary School shut down rush hour traffic on Dundas Street Wednesday afternoon.
-
Average price for single family home 'surged' in February, LSTAR says
The real estate market appears to be making a comeback, with the London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) reporting the average price of a single-family home increasing by $77,000 last month.
Barrie
Hostile woman arrested after damaging police SUV
A 68-year-old woman accused of being "extremely violent" was arrested in Barrie late Tuesday morning.
-
Police laid charges following an attempted carjacking involving a taxi in Owen Sound.
-
Fire displaces four people in Midland
Four people are homeless after a fire Tuesday night in Midland.
Northern Ontario
Two Sudbury Wolves players suspended by the OHL
The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday it has suspended two members of the Sudbury Wolves for the remainder of the season and part of the playoffs for violating the league’s social media policy.
-
Greater Sudbury is adding to its arsenal of automated enforcement options with the addition of six speed enforcement cameras.
-
OPP looking for suspect in Parry Sound hotel shooting
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred at Parry Sound hotel last summer.
Kitchener
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police are looking for multiple people involved in a shooting in the Wilson Avenue and Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener.
-
An Ontario woman walked away from a sexual assault case against her former commanding officer after the defence requested access to her counselling records.
-
SC Johnson plant will stay in Brantford
SC Johnson says it’s reached a settlement that will allow its plant to remain in Brantford.
Windsor
'Suspicious' death of Windsor man investigated on Erie Beach
Chatham-Kent police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death of a Windsor man on Erie Beach.
-
Union officials are looking for former employees of a Windsor aluminum plant who may be eligible for compensation.
-
Police seek suspect after Ford City assault
Windsor police are seeking for the public’s help identifying a suspect following an assault in the Ford City neighbourhood.
Winnipeg
Snowfall warning issued for Winnipeg, southern Manitoba
A blizzardly blast of winter weather is heading to southern Manitoba on Wednesday for the second time this week.
-
Manitoba's NDP government is planning to lift a ban on project labour agreements enacted by the former Progressive Conservative government.
-
MPI technology reboot facing more delays after ‘significant challenges’: CEO
A long-delayed technology reboot at Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is going to take even longer to roll out.
Saskatoon
Sask. labour board calls Heritage Inn 'intransigent' in negotiations with union
The Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board ordered the Heritage Inn back to the bargaining table with UFCW after describing the hotel’s approach to negotiations as “intransigent.”
-
A non-profit that advocates for businesses says the federal government is stalling on carbon tax rebates.
-
A look back to the last time Sask. made the Brier final
It’s been nearly 30 years since a Saskatchewan rink even made it to a Brier final. And more than 40 years since this province won.
Regina
Municipal councillors donated to Saskatchewan Party using taxpayer funds to gain access to premier, other provincial politicians
Multiple municipalities, including the City of Regina, have donated tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars to Saskatchewan’s political parties in the past few years, a joint investigation between CTV Regina and the Investigative Journalism Foundation has revealed.
-
Regina police say 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 850 grams of cocaine and 5.2 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in another “significant” drug bust last Friday.
-
Sask. premier doubles down on commitment to not remit carbon tax on home heating
After facing criticism from federal ministers earlier this week over his commitment to not remit the carbon tax on home heating using natural gas – Premier Moe doubled down on the province's controversial move.
Kelowna
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
-
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
-
Father of Kelowna crane collapse victim calls for better safety standards
Mounted to the wall of Chris Vilness’ office is the harness that was strapped to his son Cailen Vilness’ back during the final moments of his life, a harsh reminder of the tragedy that unfolded on July 12, 2021.
Vancouver
Woman who returned puppy due to ear infection not entitled to a refund, B.C. tribunal rules
British Columbia's small claims tribunal has ruled that a woman who bought a puppy from a breeder is not entitled to a refund after she returned the animal because it had an ear infection.
-
The District of North Vancouver is calling for more oversight of the B.C. Conservation Officer Service following a record-breaking year of black bears killed by the agency.
-
Port Moody, B.C., police get digital crisis tool for mental health, addiction calls
Police in Port Moody, British Columbia, are about to start using a digital public safety system that aims to improve emergency responses in mental health and addiction crisis situations.
Vancouver Island
-
The Victoria and Esquimalt Police Board is assigning a third-party investigator to conduct a probe into corruption within the Victoria Police Department.
-
B.C. government sues buyers of affordable housing in Victoria, alleging they don't meet terms of agreement
The B.C. government is cracking down on more than a dozen Victoria condo owners, taking five of them to court, over allegations they’ve abused a housing affordability agreement.