Missing P.E.I. teenager case being criminally investigated

Prince Edward Island police are now treating a missing teenager case as a criminal investigation.

Tyson MacDonald was last seen on Dec. 14 in Caledonia, according to an RCMP news release issued Friday.

Now, police say they are treating this matter as a criminal code investigation due to information gathered by investigators.

“We are not defining the offence at this time but we can say that we are investigating this as a crime,” said Cpl. Gavin Moore, a media relations officer for the P.E.I. RCMP, in a news release Monday.

“Few details of this investigation are available at this time in order to protect the integrity of this investigation.”

The release says investigators have used drones and dog services to search for MacDonald over the last three days. A large police presence may be seen in Kings County as officers search rural areas.

A previous news release mentioned an unknown woman and a Honda Civic in connection to the incident, but police say they are not looking for tips from the public about those two elements.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Tyson MacDonald as we work diligently to try and find answers for them," said Sup. Kevin Lewis, acting commanding officer of the P.E.I. RCMP.

Anyone with information on MacDonald is asked to contact police at 902-566-7112, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

