Moncton City Councillor helps save man from overdose

It's a procedure some homeless front line workers perform dozens of times a year, but for Monique LeBlanc, it was a first.

The Moncton City Councillor was leaving a meeting on St. George Street around noon on Wednesday when she rushed to help a man suffering from a drug overdose.

A woman was already performing CPR on the man and another man who was in the area assisted as well.

LeBlanc, who had an anti-opioid overdose kit in her vehicle, applied Naloxone to the man for roughly ten minutes until paramedics arrived on scene.

On Thursday, LeBlanc returned to where the incident happened and said she believes she helped save the man's life.

"Yes, yes. I would say, but we were three," said LeBlanc. "I'm happy it went well."

LeBlanc had just left a meeting between city officials, business owners, and homeless advocates when she almost immediately noticed what was happening just steps away from her.

The irony is not lost on her.

"It was ironic because I was just mentioning to one of those people [at the meeting] that I had Naloxone in my car in case, you know I walk downtown all the time, I live close to here," she said.

Business owner Thierry Le Bouthillier was also in attendance at the meeting and praised LeBlanc and the others for their actions.

"In my opinion, Councillor LeBlanc actually saved the man's life," said Le Bouthillier.

Wednesday's incident came just two days after it was announced at a city council meeting that 55 homeless people died in Moncton during 2023.

That number is up from 22 in 2022 and 15 in 2021.

During a brief presentation, Marc Belliveau of the Greater Moncton Homelessness Steering Committee read all 55 names out loud.

"We thank our front line workers, first responders, and community members who work tirelessly to ensure this list was not longer," said Belliveau on Monday.

A moment of silence was then held for all 55 people.

"I was holding my tears," said LeBlanc, who was present at the council meeting. "That's the only thing I can say."

Dan Brooks is the executive director of the John Howard Society who is running the out of the cold shelter/resource centre on St. George Street very near where the overdose took place.

Brooks was also at the meeting, but didn't witness the incident.

He did however speak in general about the state of homelessness in the city.

"The numbers are certainly at a high and that's right across the country, right across North America," said Brooks. "We have to remember that these people are human beings. They should be treated as such. They need to be respected. Their situations need to be handled in a dignified manner."

Brooks said people have been staying overnight at the 60-bed facility for three weeks now.

"I think overall everything is going really well," said Brooks. "Obviously this is a very sensitive issue and we're cognizant of that and we're just trying to do our very best with the circumstances we have and the clientele that we have."

LeBlanc lives downtown and said she often walks in the area where Wednesday's overdose took place.

"It makes me sad," she said. "I look at these people and I say, 'What brought them here?' Probably in childhood they had issues maybe. How does somebody get there?"

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.