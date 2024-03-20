Moncton city hall acknowledges Ramadan

Moncton has put up a sign next to city hall recognizing the Muslim celebration of Ramadan.

City councillor Bryan Butler said it was placed there Tuesday after city councillors voted unanimously during a council meeting Monday night to acknowledge the Muslim holiday.

The city faced controversy and backlash last fall when it originally decided not to set up a Menorah and a nativity scene to mark Jewish and Christian holidays at city hall during the holidays.

That changed in early December when councillors voted unanimously to pass a motion to set up both the Menorah and nativity scene.

Ramadan is one of the most sacred times of the year for Muslims.

For a full month, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and are not allowed to eat or drink anything during the daytime.

Ali Ettarnichi, president of the Moncton Muslim Association, said it means a lot to his community.

“To see that sign put out, it’s just like a show of respect, it shows a sense of belonging and when Muslims drive by and see that sign it shows that the city is appreciating the diversity. Their appreciating the different religions and their appreciating that we’re all one community coming together for this holy month,” said Ettarnichi.

Ettarnichi said there are roughly 5,000 to 6,000 Muslims in the Greater Moncton area.

Ramadan ends on April 9.

