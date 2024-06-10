Moncton Hospital launches surgical treatment for Parkinson’s disease

Moncton Hospital’s new program will offer a surgically implanted device to alleviate the symptoms of various neurological disorders, including Parkinson’s disease.

According to a news release from the New Brunswick government, the deep brain stimulation is a surgical treatment involving the device – sometimes referred to as a pacemaker for the brain – that sends electronic impulses to certain parts of the brain to bring relief to patients.

“The neurosciences team at the Moncton Hospital is committed to innovative treatment options and this new deep brain stimulation equipment is an example of their dedication to advancing patient care and outcomes,” said Margaret Melanson, president and CEO of Horizon Health Network, in the release.

The Friends of the Moncton Hospital Foundation provided $250,000 for the equipment. The Department of Health is also offering $394,000 in annual operational funding.

Neurosurgeon Dr. Antonios El Helou will use the equipment for the first time later this month in a procedure.

Parkinson’s disease typically develops after the age of 55.

