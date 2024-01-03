ATLANTIC
More

    • Moncton landlord installs barbed wire to curb drug use, protect tenants

    A Moncton landlord has taken an aggressive step in hopes of keeping drug users off of his downtown property.

    Two small barbed wire barricades were installed Wednesday at a multi-unit residential building at the corner of St. George and High streets.

    Thierry Le Bouthillier told CTV News he’s received multiple calls from tenants who have been complaining about drug use on the premises, squatting, and vandalism.

    “The drug use is a major problem right now. A lot of people are trying to hide from the open public and they’re trying to find every piece and nook and cranny they can find,” said Le Bouthillier.

    Le Bouthillier said some people have even started fires under the front of the building.

    “That’s a fire hazard to burn the entire building down,” he said.

    Garbage and used needles were clearly visible on and near the property.

    The barbed wire has several strips of blue tape tied around it so anyone who does try to enter will see it before they cut themselves.

    Le Bouthillier said the barbed wire was installed between a fence on St. George Street and the corner of the building as well as a crawl space underneath to deter people from coming in.

    “We’re trying to keep the integrity and safety and security of our tenants by any means possible,” he said.

    Property owner Peter LeBlanc is experiencing similar issues at his 12-unit building a few blocks away at High and Park streets.

    LeBlanc told CTV News last week he’s received complaints from tenants about drug use, fighting, public urination, damaged vehicles and prostitution in the building’s back parking lot.

    Those complaints have been brought to the attention of the RCMP and the City of Moncton.

    Tenant Michelle Donnelly said she's too scared to go outside without someone with her.

    “For the last two years I don't think I've gone and taken my garbage out myself because I'm too afraid to go out back,” Donelly told CTV News last week. “I have a son who comes to visit me. He takes my garbage out for me. I will not go out back.”

    On Wednesday, LeBlanc said the situation really hasn’t improved or gotten worse in the past week.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What Canadians surveyed think about the timing of the next federal election

    Nearly one in two Canadians would prefer the next federal election take place before 2025, according to a recent survey conducted by Nanos Research. When it comes to their preference for the timing of the next national vote, 46 per cent of survey respondents indicated they either wanted the next election to happen as soon as possible, or in 2024.

    Trump takes Colorado ballot disqualification to U.S. Supreme Court

    Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene after Colorado's top court disqualified him from the state's Republican primary ballot for engaging in insurrection leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, an attorney for the former president said.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News