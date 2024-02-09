Moncton man charged for alleged break-in

A 37-year-old man is facing several charges after an alleged break-in at a Moncton, N.B., residence on Sunday.

According to an RCMP news release, police responded to a reported break and enter at a Worthington Avenue residence around 2:40 a.m. The suspect allegedly tried to flee on foot, but officers arrested him and recovered credit cards that were reportedly stolen during a separate break and enter.

Rock Godin was charged with:

possession of break-in tools

obstructing a police officers

trespassing at night

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

possession of contraband tobacco

Godin was remanded into custody and he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

