ATLANTIC
More

    • Moncton man charged for alleged break-in

    RCMP Generic
    Share

    A 37-year-old man is facing several charges after an alleged break-in at a Moncton, N.B., residence on Sunday.

    According to an RCMP news release, police responded to a reported break and enter at a Worthington Avenue residence around 2:40 a.m. The suspect allegedly tried to flee on foot, but officers arrested him and recovered credit cards that were reportedly stolen during a separate break and enter.

    Rock Godin was charged with:

    • possession of break-in tools
    • obstructing a police officers
    • trespassing at night
    • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
    • possession of contraband tobacco

    Godin was remanded into custody and he is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News