Moncton man charged with sexual assault on person under 16

A 53-year-old Moncton, N.B., man is accused of sexually assaulting a person under the age of 16.

Police responded to a reported sexual assault on a child in Moncton on May 5, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say they arrested a man at a First Avenue residence and seized digital evidence and illegal tobacco on June 19.

Officers learned the man allegedly committed similar offences in Moncton and Woodstock, N.B., in 1994.

Norman Dyer was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference on a person under the age of 16 on Sept. 17. He was released on strict conditions, including not to communicate with anyone under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Nov. 4.

Police believe there could be more alleged victims in Woodstock, where Dyer used to live. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimenb.ca.

