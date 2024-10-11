Moncton man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A 49-year-old Moncton, N.B., man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges following an RCMP investigation last year.

Officers launched the investigation after receiving information from the Toronto Police Services and the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in November 2022.

Police executed a search warrant at a Worthingron Avenue residence in Moncton on Feb. 14, 2023. They arrested Michael Joseph Leger and seized several electronic devices.

Leger was charged with accessing child pornography, transmitting child pornography and possession of child pornography on May 11, 2023.

Leger pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and making available child pornography on Oct. 7, 2024, prior to the scheduled trial. He is set to appear in court on Dec. 6 for sentencing.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.