Moncton man sentenced to 2 years for cocaine trafficking

A 70-year-old Moncton man will serve a two-year sentence in prison for cocaine trafficking.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice and Public Safety, officials arrested Stephen Edgar on May 14 after a five-month investigation. The officers found 28 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia in Edgar’s truck.

The release did not say when Edgar received his sentence, but it noted he is banned from owning firearms for 10 years.

