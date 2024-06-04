Moncton marks 10 years since shooting of RCMP officers

Dozens of people came to the RCMP memorial at Moncton’s Honour Garden Tuesday morning to pay their respects to the city’s fallen heroes.

Ten years ago constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross, and Douglas Larche were shot and killed in a north end neighbourhood by a lone gunman armed with a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle.

Two other constables, Darlene Goguen and Eric Dubois, were also shot during the 20-minute rampage through what were normally quiet residential streets. After 29 hours, a crew on a surveillance aircraft used an infrared camera to spot the gunman’s glowing heat signature.

The shooter was sentenced to 75 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, but the New Brunswick Court of Appeal reduced his parole ineligibility period to 25 years after the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the law making such long sentences possible.

Leonard Niles, a retired Mountie who worked with the three men while he was stationed at the dispatch centre, spent some time at the monument Tuesday morning.

“They were brothers. I worked with these guys. I spoke to them. They came to visit us at the communication centre often,” said Niles. “I still miss them today like the incident happened yesterday. It’s the same feeling.”

Marty LeClair, another retired Mountie, also knew the three men.

“I actually spoke to two of them on the day of the incident. It just seems to me it’s a day of reflection. It’s a day to show our respect,” said LeClair. “I think people can take some time out just to reflect what they gave, what these three police officers gave in protecting the citizens of our country.”

It’s still a powerful memory for those citizens who were protected on the awful and chaotic night of June 4, 2014.

Dave Melanson remembers hearing about the shooting on social media.

“Something on Facebook actually of this person walking in the north end of the city of Moncton with a gun, and I’m thinking, ‘This is not Moncton,’” said Melanson.

Daphne Bitchi was at her prom the night of the shootings.

“I remember this town being terrified and at the end of the day we should be coming down here and paying our respects because it was a tragedy,” said Bitchi.

A news release sent Monday by the New Brunswick RCMP said the family and friends of the fallen constables would like for them to be remembered not just for their sacrifice, but for people who cared deeply for the community.

“The profound effects of this day will extend a lifetime to those who were close to the events and the unwavering support from the community remains remarkable,” said Cpl. Hans Ouellette. “The people of Moncton have demonstrated that they will not forget the bravery of these three men by honouring the love they had for their community and continuing to move forward from this day.”

An intimate ceremony and gathering will be held late this afternoon at Moncton’s Honour Garden to remember the ultimate sacrifices made by Gevaudan, Ross and Larche.

-With files from The Canadian Press

