Moncton RCMP open downtown satellite location

RCMP in Moncton have officially opened a new satellite location on Main Street.

Insp. Chantal Farrah of the Codiac Regional RCMP said the satellite office will add some much-needed space while a new detachment is being built.

“We’re bursting at the seams, we don’t have enough room. This location came as an available location which is in proximity to our detachment and also close to our downtown core,” said Farrah.

The new unit will also increase police presence in the downtown.

The mandate of the community officers is to work with vulnerable people, students, and seniors, and to be flexible with community needs.

A grand opening was held on Thursday and Insp. Chantal Farrah said some downtown business owners popped in.

“We definitely had some neighbouring businesses that came by yesterday to see the location and the feedback was that they were happy they were going to see some of us and there’s a feeling that there will be more presence. That for me is a very positive reaction,” said Farrah.

Farrah said Mounties will work out of the new location, but it is not a point of service isn’t open to the public.

Moncton, Dieppe, and Riverview residents must visit the detachment located at 520 Main Street for assistance.

The new Codiac RCMP detachment under construction on Albert Street is scheduled to open in early 2025.