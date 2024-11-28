Moncton showcase offers glimpse into farming’s future

An ongoing showcase in Moncton, N.B., is offering people a glimpse into the technology and equipment that could change farming in Canada.

The Atlantic Farm Mechanization Show, which has been running since 1975, provides a platform for Maritimers to inspect new tools and techniques that could help their agricultural endeavours.

“In the Maritimes people wear many hats,” said organizer Brian Beaton. “You could be a farmer and do a little custom work on the side.”

Brian Vansteelandt with Drone Spray Canada said a remote-controlled device could help in fields.

“It can spray liquid fertilizer,” he said. “It has a 40-litre tank on it, or you can switch it out and spread dry product, dry fertilizer, dry seed, and it can carry up to 110 pounds."

Students from Dalhousie University revealed a smart spray system.

“We’re trying to detect the beetles in the potato field and only spray where the beetles exist in the field,” said student Humphrey Maambo.

Beaton noted GPS as one of the biggest machinery changes he’s seen in the last 50 years.

“The technology, the computers and what they can do is unimaginable,” he said.

The show will run at the Moncton Coliseum until Saturday.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.