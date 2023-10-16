More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia

Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties. There is a risk of localized flooding and flash flooding in these areas.

Special weather statements extend into Kings and Queens Counties, Prince Edward Island. Statements are also in place for parts of Cumberland, Colchester, and eastern Halifax County, Nova Scotia. The Statements call for rain totals up to 50 mm.

While gradually easing in intensity additional rain amounts of 10 to 30 mm could fall in eastern parts of the Maritimes into Tuesday morning.

Preliminary rain reports from personal weather stations in Cape Breton reporting rain totals sitting between 40 and 100 mm of noon on Monday.

Rain, heavy at times, will continue through Monday afternoon. The rain and gusty winds on the backside of a low pressure system sitting near the southern coastline of Newfoundland.

Some personal weather stations in Cape Breton reporting rain totals of 40 to near 100 mm. The rain having started Sunday evening and continuing through Monday

The storm is moving eastward which means that weather conditions will improve over the next 12 to 18 hours. Rain is expected to become light-to-moderate in intensity for Monday evening and night. Showers in the forecast for Tuesday.

Additional rain totals may be as much as 10 to 30 mm in eastern parts of the Maritimes by Tuesday morning.

Heavier showing on radar in yellows and oranges in Cape Breton

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.