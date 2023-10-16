More

    • More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia

    Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties. There is a risk of localized flooding and flash flooding in these areas.

    Special weather statements extend into Kings and Queens Counties, Prince Edward Island. Statements are also in place for parts of Cumberland, Colchester, and eastern Halifax County, Nova Scotia. The Statements call for rain totals up to 50 mm.

    While gradually easing in intensity additional rain amounts of 10 to 30 mm could fall in eastern parts of the Maritimes into Tuesday morning.

    Preliminary rain reports from personal weather stations in Cape Breton reporting rain totals sitting between 40 and 100 mm of noon on Monday.

    Rain, heavy at times, will continue through Monday afternoon. The rain and gusty winds on the backside of a low pressure system sitting near the southern coastline of Newfoundland.

    Some personal weather stations in Cape Breton reporting rain totals of 40 to near 100 mm. The rain having started Sunday evening and continuing through Monday

    The storm is moving eastward which means that weather conditions will improve over the next 12 to 18 hours. Rain is expected to become light-to-moderate in intensity for Monday evening and night. Showers in the forecast for Tuesday.

    Additional rain totals may be as much as 10 to 30 mm in eastern parts of the Maritimes by Tuesday morning.

    Heavier showing on radar in yellows and oranges in Cape Breton

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau to address House on Israel-Hamas war, MPs to hold special debate

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be providing an update in the House of Commons this afternoon on the 'ongoing situation in the Middle East.' His remarks will come as Parliament resumes for the first time since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel and the subsequent retaliatory strikes.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.

    Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave

    There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News