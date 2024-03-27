ATLANTIC
    More than $11M in 'uncollectable debts' being written off in Nova Scotia

    Canadian currency. (CTV News) Canadian currency. (CTV News)
    The Nova Scotia government says it is writing off $11.6 million in “uncollectable debts” stretching back several years.

    According to a news release from the province, the debts from past fiscal years up to March 31, 2023, were written off after multiple collection efforts and a review that found they are unlikely to be paid.

    The debts include unpaid fines, loans, and fees.

    “Removing debts unlikely to be paid is a standard accounting practice that keeps the government’s financial statements accurate. Although a debt is written off, efforts to collect the funds continue,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster.

