More than 52K contraband cigarettes seized in N.B.

New Brunswick peace officers arrested three people after seizing thousands of contraband cigarettes earlier this month.

According to a Wednesday news release, Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers seized more than 52,000 contraband cigarettes in the Campbellton area on Nov. 9 across three traffic stops.

A 40-year-old man from the Tracadie area, a 44-year-old man from the Renous area, and a 63-year-old man from the Miramichi area were all charged with violations under the Tobacco Tax Act. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

According to the release, New Brunswick peace officers have seized more than 848,000 contraband cigarettes in the last eight months.