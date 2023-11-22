ATLANTIC
    • More than 52K contraband cigarettes seized in N.B.

    Peace officers seized more than 52,000 contraband cigarettes on Nov. 9, 2023. (Source: New Brunswick Government) Peace officers seized more than 52,000 contraband cigarettes on Nov. 9, 2023. (Source: New Brunswick Government)

    New Brunswick peace officers arrested three people after seizing thousands of contraband cigarettes earlier this month.

    According to a Wednesday news release, Department of Justice and Public Safety peace officers seized more than 52,000 contraband cigarettes in the Campbellton area on Nov. 9 across three traffic stops.

    A 40-year-old man from the Tracadie area, a 44-year-old man from the Renous area, and a 63-year-old man from the Miramichi area were all charged with violations under the Tobacco Tax Act. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    According to the release, New Brunswick peace officers have seized more than 848,000 contraband cigarettes in the last eight months.

