    • Multi-car crash at construction zone near Elmsdale, N.S.

    Several cars left the road at a construction zone on Highway 102 early Tuesday morning, police say.

    According to the RCMP, officers responded to a reported multi-vehicle collision near Elmsdale, N.S., around 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police learned several vehicles travelling south on the highway “encountered a temporary bridge” that is believed to have been icy during the incident.

    Police say the vehicles left the road due to the road conditions, temporarily blocking both lanes of traffic. The area reopened around 8:50 a.m.

    There were no reported injuries.

