Multiple cars damaged by stolen front-end loader in Dartmouth, N.S., police say
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating multiple hit and runs in Dartmouth, N.S., that they believe involved a stolen front-end loader.
According to a news release, officers responded to a reported hit and run in the Pleasant Street area around 2 a.m. on Friday. They found multiple vehicles heavily damaged in the area.
Police say they found an abandoned front-end loader equipped with a snowplow that they believe was involved with the hit and runs. The loader was stolen from the Dartmouth Sportsplex parking lot earlier in the evening.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Trudeau accuses Tories of turning their backs on Ukraine's needs, announces more aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the Conservatives on Friday for voting against a bill to implement a free-trade agreement with Ukraine, accusing them of turning their backs on the embattled country's needs for partisan reasons.
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
‘They're looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Mastermind Toys files for creditor protection, seeks court permission to close 'initial group' of stores
Mastermind Toys, one of Canada’s iconic specialty toy stores, has filed for creditor protection, the company announced Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
-
Doug Ford will not remove MPP from caucus amid allegations of 'dangerous rhetoric' on social media
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said he will not be removing one of his MPPs from caucus following calls from two Muslim groups who claim she used ‘dangerous rhetoric’ on her social media.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Calgary
-
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
-
Woman, 37, dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 3
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 in southwest Alberta on Thursday evening.
-
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested
A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 1:30
LIVE at 1:30 Southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion update to come Friday
After a construction delay and major traffic jams, government officials have "good news" about the southwest Anthony Henday Drive expansion.
-
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
-
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck in North Bay
North Bay police are investigating after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening died of their injuries.
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
London
-
'The Bob' bows out, final day at east-end YMCA
It is the final day for the Bob Hayward YMCA — 60 years of service at the Hamilton Road location, known affectionately as ‘The Bob,’ will end at 8 p.m.
-
Environmental fund donates in honour of late Goderich mayor
The legacy of Goderich’s former mayor John Grace, will live on in the Maitland River watershed, thanks to his friends at the Goderich Lion’s Club.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government to hire more staff to speed up hospital discharge times
The Manitoba government is recruiting more staff to speed up hospital discharge times.
-
'A desperate need': Selkirk soup kitchen helping homeless, says more is needed
For the last five years, those experiencing homelessness in Selkirk have had nowhere to go. It's prompted calls to find the city's most vulnerable a warm place to spend the night as community members do what they can to help.
-
Manitoba RCMP officer assaulted following stolen vehicle arrest
A suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation assaulted a police officer while being taken into custody in The Pas, according to the Manitoba RCMP.
Ottawa
-
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley retired from CTV News Ottawa in June 2013 after more than 45 years on the air. He was a brilliant writer, storyteller and beloved by colleagues for whom he served as a mentor.
-
Expect significant delays on OC Transpo buses this weekend for Roosevelt Bridge construction
OC Transpo says bus riders in the west-end should expect delays for repairs on the temporary Roosevelt Bridge this weekend.
-
Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill
The Ottawa Police has laid charged against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
Vancouver
-
Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash
A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.
-
Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
-
$10M in crypto stolen after violent Richmond home invasion; suspect facing 11 charges
Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.
Regina
-
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.
-
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria supportive housing provider says concerning levels of fentanyl found in air-quality tests
A Greater Victoria housing provider is introducing new safety measures at one of its supportive housing sites after air-quality testing found fentanyl concentrations inside.
-
Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.