Multiple cats killed with a firearm in Colchester County: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of multiple cats in the Debert area.

On Tuesday, Colchester County District RCMP officers responded to a report of three dead cats that were found near a property on Hunters Glen.

Police say they cats went missing sometime between Oct. 15 and 17.

“A firearm is believed to have been used in the deaths of the cats,” reads a release from the RCMP.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call them at 902-893-6820 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).