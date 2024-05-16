Murphy’s Logic: Politicians should offer travel transparency

The travel habits of politicians have long been the source of criticism from opponents and voters.

There’s a widely held suspicion that a lot of it isn’t really necessary, that it’s often too luxurious and too expensive. And there’s usually an entourage.

Sometimes, all of that is likely true, to varying degrees. But there are legitimate reasons for political leaders – particularly prime ministers and premiers – to travel. They do, after all, govern the entire nation or a province, not just the capital city where they work or the riding they represent. And federal politicians do have to maintain Canada’s international relationships and that justifies some international travel.

International travel by provincial premiers usually raises eyebrows, especially when it involves trade missions to warmer places during cooler seasons, which is why Tim Houston’s recent trip to Spain is under some suspicion. Even more so because he didn’t inform the public about it until it was over, and only when he was asked about it. It’s also worth asking who was in charge while he was away?

It turns out the Nova Scotia premier has taken other undisclosed trips. Mr. Houston says they are all worthwhile and he’s willing to discuss any of them. If that’s the case, he should announce them ahead of time and promptly disclose all of the details without having to be asked. In fact, that should be the case with all of the business trips taken by all politicians.

Complete transparency is the only way to address the suspicion they’re living large on the taxpayers’ dime and to make certain they don’t.