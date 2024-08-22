N.B. chief medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak for entire province

The acting chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick has declared a whooping cough (Pertussis) outbreak across the entire province.

According to a news release from the provincial government, the outbreak was initially declared solely for the Acadian Peninsula at the end of June.

“We are expanding this outbreak to the entire province due to a higher number of cases of whooping cough than usual in multiple health regions,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, in the release. “Public Health is monitoring the situation closely and working with health-care professionals, community partners and the public to decrease the risk.”

The release says there have been 141 cases of whooping cough in the province so far this year, far exceeding the five-year average of 34 cases annually. Most of the cases were found in the Bathurst and Acadian Peninsula region, but more than half of the new cases in recent weeks came from outside that area.

“The most effective way to reduce the risk of whooping cough is vaccination,” said Léger. “All New Brunswickers, especially expectant parents and anyone in close contact with babies and young children, such as grandparents or caregivers, should ensure that their immunization against whooping cough is up to date.”

Last week Prince Edward Island also declared a provincewide whooping cough outbreak.

Whooping cough is highly contagious and begins with cold-like symptoms before worsening to include serious coughing spells. It transmits from person to person via mouth, nose and throat droplets.

Anyone exhibiting whooping cough symptoms is asked to stay at home and contact their primary health-care provider, call 811 or use eVisitNB for an assessment.

