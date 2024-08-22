ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. chief medical officer declares whooping cough outbreak for entire province

    A stock photo of a young person coughing. (Photo by Gustavo Fring/Unsplash) A stock photo of a young person coughing. (Photo by Gustavo Fring/Unsplash)
    Share

    The acting chief medical officer of health for New Brunswick has declared a whooping cough (Pertussis) outbreak across the entire province.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, the outbreak was initially declared solely for the Acadian Peninsula at the end of June.

    “We are expanding this outbreak to the entire province due to a higher number of cases of whooping cough than usual in multiple health regions,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting chief medical officer of health, in the release. “Public Health is monitoring the situation closely and working with health-care professionals, community partners and the public to decrease the risk.”

    The release says there have been 141 cases of whooping cough in the province so far this year, far exceeding the five-year average of 34 cases annually. Most of the cases were found in the Bathurst and Acadian Peninsula region, but more than half of the new cases in recent weeks came from outside that area.

    “The most effective way to reduce the risk of whooping cough is vaccination,” said Léger. “All New Brunswickers, especially expectant parents and anyone in close contact with babies and young children, such as grandparents or caregivers, should ensure that their immunization against whooping cough is up to date.”

    Last week Prince Edward Island also declared a provincewide whooping cough outbreak.

    Whooping cough is highly contagious and begins with cold-like symptoms before worsening to include serious coughing spells. It transmits from person to person via mouth, nose and throat droplets.

    Anyone exhibiting whooping cough symptoms is asked to stay at home and contact their primary health-care provider, call 811 or use eVisitNB for an assessment.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Remains of missing Markham woman found in Parry Sound: police

    York Regional Police say that human remains discovered in Parry Sound more than a week ago are those of a missing Markham woman. Yuk-Ying Anita Mui was first reported missing by her family on Aug. 9. Three days later on Aug. 12, OPP located burned human remains, which have since been confirmed to be those of Mui, police said.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News