N.B. Christmas initiative sees record numbers: ‘We always wonder, are we going to pull this off?’

It’s widely known as the most wonderful and magical time of the year, but it seems the Christmas season is bringing a different feeling for many families in the Moncton area this year.

What Kids Need Moncton opened registration for its 13th annual Snowflake Station campaign and is seeing unexpected numbers.

“We currently have over 1,200 children registered,” said organization founder Amanda Pooley.

In the first 24 hours, more than 500 children and teenagers were signed up.

That number jumped to more than 900 in four days and has only continued to climb.

Pooley says they’re seeing numbers that they would usually end with and registration has only been open for eight days.

“I don’t think I’m ever really surprised to see the numbers,” she said. “It is sad to see the numbers, but I have four children myself. I know that by the time you feed the children and clothe them and pay for a roof over their head… where is the extra money for things like Christmas? It just doesn’t exist.”

What Kids Need Moncton has launched its 13th annual Snowflake Station. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Alana Pickrell)What Kids Need Moncton started off as a way for Pooley to declutter her own family home and give back to families who needed a little extra help.

“I knew there were families out there that needed them and there didn’t seem to be anybody that dealt with second hand toys at all,” she said. “We had 27 children that [first] year. By year two it had become a project that it’s continued over the years, so from 27 to 1,200 is a little bit of a jump.”

Four years ago, Jim’s Bike Shop converted their warehouse into the ultimate snowflake station after a friend came in and said they were in need of a new space.

Now the shop helps collect and store donations year-round and is a huge part of the Christmas campaign each year.

“It warms my heart,” said owner Jim Goguen. “I’m a tough nose guy when it comes to Christmas, to get into the spirit, and I can tell you that’s what gets me in my Christmas spirit every year.”

Over the last four years, Goguen says he’s seen the need increase, but he’s also seen the impact that Snowflake Station has first hand on local families.

“The best one from last year was a grandmother. She had put the names in for three children and each child got a box and it was just fantastic and she was crying. Literally crying as we put the stuff in her car and that is so heartwarming,” he said.

What Kids Need Moncton has launched its 13th annual Snowflake Station. (Source: CTV News Atlantic/Alana Pickrell)Pooley says she’s nervous to see both the demand and unfilled shelves, but she is also hopeful.

“It has been a tough year for everyone,” she said. “Our number of sponsorships are definitely down right now. We’re about 243 that are sponsored, but we have seen more people using our amazon wish list.”

As of Monday afternoon, 343 gifts have been ordered off the Amazon wish list which is being updated often by volunteers to meet the demand.

Right now, those involved say that baby items and gifts for teenagers are in high demand.

“We have organizations that step in and sponsor children, but we also have a lot of families that take on sponsored children and quite often, the ones that sponsor children are the ones that themselves received help,” said long-time volunteer Doug Murphy.

Volunteers say this year’s challenge is their biggest yet and they’re relying on some Christmas magic, like they’ve seen all the years before.

“We always wonder, are we going to pull this off? But we always do,” said Murphy. “It really makes Christmas for me because Christmas is all about giving and when somebody that you deliver a box to, when they say Merry Christmas and thank you, that’s all the thanks you need.”

Registration forms are open until Sunday, Nov. 26 and after that children signed up will be put on a waitlist.

Gifts that are purchased locally can be dropped of at Jim’s Bike Shop on Halifax Street at anytime or can be ordered directly through Amazon.