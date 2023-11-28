ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. coroner’s inquest to be held for man who fell off roof

    courtroom

    A coroner’s inquest will be held in Fredericton next month for a man who died while at work two years ago.

    According to a Tuesday news release, Daniel Moore died after failing off a roof on July 10, 2021. A coroner’s inquest will be held on Dec. 6 and 7.

    Coroner Sarah Barnett and a jury will determine the facts surrounding his death by hearing evidence from witnesses. The jury will be able to make recommendations to avoid deaths under similar circumstances.

