N.B. curlers with lifelong bond prepare for Special Olympics

Curlers Luc LeBlanc and David Bourgeois have been the best of friends for more than 30 years.

Both spent time at Curl Moncton Tuesday morning preparing for the Special Olympics Winter Games in Calgary next month.

“Luc, Luc, we’re friends,” said David. “Many years now.”

David’s father, Frank, who is also the coach for Team New Brunswick, said they grew up together.

“They do everything together. Birthday parties. They do other sports of course. They even compete against each other sometimes,” said Frank.

The duo have been curling together for 12 years and this will be the third time they’ve been to a national championship.

Frank said they’re both very coachable.

“Once you show them once they never forget it. They can come out after not curling for a summer and not miss a beat,” said Frank.

Luc’s father Raymond was also a Team New Brunswick coach before passing away a few years ago.

There was a special bond between them all.

“My dad passed away. He was a great coach,” said Luc. “My dad was so proud of me.”

Frank said Luc is curling for his dad now.

“Frank’s a great coach and a great guy,” said Luc.

Luc, 38 and David, 42 both have Down Syndrome and are very active in many sports.

“I play hockey,” said David. “I’m pretty good.”

This will be their 10th Special Olympics.

Frank said coaching special needs athletes is very rewarding.

“I’ve got a photo in my binder where you saw David throw out some rocks when he threw his first rock,” said Frank. “I show it to the new curlers and say, ‘Look, it can be done.’”

There’s also a bit of a friendly competition between the two.

David paused for a second when asked who the better curler was.

“Luc. Oh no, no. Me,” said David.

That gave Frank a good laugh.

The other members of the team are Adam Vriesendorp, Cameron Albert and Kenny Babineau.

Frank says the Special Olympics are a great organization and the games bring him closer to his son and he’s very proud of all his curlers.

Athletes with intellectual disabilities from across Canada will meet in Calgary from Feb. 27 to March 2 for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

