N.B. curling bonspiel honours late father, son

Kari Labadie, while out of practice, came home to Fredericton to throw rocks at the Capital Winter Club for a bonspiel honouring her late father and brother.

Last year, champion curler Jamie Brannen died suddenly and his and Kari’s dad Bob - also an elite curler - passed away unexpectedly a few hours later.

"They were best friends. Dad just couldn't live without him,” Labadie said.

Jamie Brannen, who represented New Brunswick at the Tim Hortons Brier six times, passed away last September at age 47.

Jamie’s father Bob Brannen, who participated in Masters curling at the national level, passed away later that day at age 73.

For friends and teammates, their absence has left a heavy rock on their hearts.

"Last year, I didn't curl. It was a difficult time. The whole team had a difficult time getting back on the ice,” said Scott Ronis, who played recreationally with Jamie. “But this year we're doing it, we're really happy to. We do miss their presence, we talk a lot about them.”

"I always expect him to show up last minute, which he usually did, and after he was gone we just went along the best we could,” said Doug Mockler, who played with Bob.

The Fredericton curling community hasn't been the same since Jamie and Bob passed away, but this weekend friends and family are sharing memories.

"It has changed the club, but also there's so many stories and so much of a legacy left behind by them,” said Jamie Watson, Capital Curling club manager. “In the things that they did, that they may not be here, but they're here.”

The Brannen Ice Breaker Bonspiel is happening Friday and Saturday at the Capital Winter Club.

"It means a lot that everybody is honouring them the way they are,” Labadie said.

“And the fact they're raising money to help New Brunswick curlers go to school with scholarship money.”