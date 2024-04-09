N.B. education budget gets $1.9B

The New Brunswick education budget is getting a $200 million increase this year compared to 2023.

According to a Tuesday news release from the province, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development’s tabled budget is $1.9 billion. The money will be used for:

supporting enrolment growth ($18.6 million)

covering rising operating costs ($24.3 million)

reversing the effects of time lost during the pandemic ($7.8 million)

additional services to address diverse needs of students ($7.4 million)

supporting children with autism spectrum disorder ($4.4 million)

“We are making additional investments to ensure all students, including newcomers, are supported and can access the tools they need to succeed,” said Minister Bill Hogan in the release.

The release noted the 2024-2025 capital budget allocated $20.1 million to build a new Anglophone kindergarten-to-Grade 12 school in Dieppe, replace three schools in Fredericton and one in Salisbury, build an addition to Tabusintac Community School, and upgrade École Saint-Henri in Moncton.

