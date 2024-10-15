N.B. election race still close: political scientist

A political scientist says some key ridings in the upcoming New Brunswick election could have razor-close finishes.

“Some ridings could be decided by a handful of votes,” J.P. Lewis told CTV News Atlantic’s Stephanie Tsicos on Tuesday. "I think most people see about a dozen ridings that will decide this election. There could be some really tight races.”

The New Brunswick provincial election has entered its final week. The three parties looking to gain and hold onto their seats in the legislature – the Progressive Conservatives, the Liberals and the Greens – have all released platforms as they look to shore up votes in the home stretch.

“Candidates want to get out and motivate their base, or maybe change the opinions of perspective voters,” Lewis said. “The parties are running quite different campaigns. The Greens and Liberals have been quite active on the campaign trail and the PCs have run a quieter campaign.

“It’s pretty normal to run on your record as an incumbent.”

Lewis noted cost-of-living, health-care access and education as the three main issues that have dominated this election cycle. He also said the departure of multiple ministers from PC leader Blaine Higgs’ caucus in the last year could leave some ridings up for grabs.

“What was going on in the Higgs caucus was quite historic,” he said. “We don’t see that many ministers leave over disagreements with the government or the premier’s style.”

Lewis said watching where the party leaders go this week could provide an indication about what ridings they’re hoping to win or maintain when voters held to the ballot boxes.

The official voting day will be on Oct. 21.

