N.B. enhances insulin pump program for diabetes patients

For the second time in four months, the Province of New Brunswick is making it easier and more affordable for people to manage their diabetes.

Health Minister Bruce Fitch announced on Wednesday the province has enhanced its insulin pump program that offers continuous glucose monitoring coverage for eligible diabetes patients.

More than 5,000 people are expected to benefit from the change.

“That's 5,000 people that will be able to potentially have life-saving ability to monitor their diabetes to make sure that their glucose levels are at a point or at a level that's safe for them,” said Fitch.

In late July, Fitch announced a $2.1 million investment to upgrade New Brunswick's diabetes management resources.

The insulin pump program was expanded to patients 25 and older and client and family contribution calculations were updated.

The summer and fall announcements are expected to ease the strain on the health care system through fewer trips to the emergency room and less admissions to the hospital.

"Sometimes, unfortunately, people have made the choice to not mange their diabetes because of costs or whatever reasons. So if we can take the barriers away from people managing their diabetes then it will prevent trips to the emergency room. It will prevent admissions to the hospital and ultimately some of the amputations that occur due to untreated diabetes," said Fitch.

Glenn Thibeault, the executive director of government affairs, advocacy, and policy for Diabetes Canada, said steps like Wednesday’s announcement can address the national healthcare crisis.

“Providing the CGMs, the continuous glucose monitors and the insulin pumps, you are going to differ hospital visits. Guaranteed,” said Thibeault.

Coverage for continuous glucose monitoring is available to patients who need intensive insulin therapy delivered by a pump or through at least three daily injections.

The coverage will be for patients of all ages who meet certain medical eligibility criteria and who meet an income-testing process.

The cost of benefits not already covered by public and private third parties will be paid for by the program.

Fitch said the provincial government knows the cost of living is increasing all the time and the cost of managing diabetes can be challenging.

Service New Brunswick Minister Mary Wilson, who was diagnosed with diabetes in 2019, said children and young adults will have the same benefits and advantages of trying to manage their diabetes throughout their life as do adults like her who were diagnosed at an older age.

“We used to have an age cap of 25-years-old. We covered everybody up to age 25 for their pump and we did away with that age cap in August of this year,” said Wilson.

Thibeault is advocating for the Nova Scotia government to implement a similar program.

“Nova Scotia right now, they have restrictions on their insulin pumps after the age of 25 and there's nothing there for continuous glucose monitors,” said Thibeault.

Thibeault said he met with government officials in Nova Scotia on Tuesday before driving to Moncton for the announcement.

“What we were doing in Nova Scotia is talking about the importance of eliminating the restrictions on insulin pumps. Eliminating the restrictions on continuous glucose monitors because again, they can help their health care system by reducing dollars by those hospital visits that we know this can help do,” said Thibeault.

The process of how New Brunswickers can apply online will be made available in a few months.

