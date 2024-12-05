N.B. government cancels plans to add land for Tracadie wild blueberry range
The newly-elected Liberal New Brunswick government is cancelling plans to allocate additional land for wild blueberries on the former Tracadie range.
A 2021 request for proposals that would have awarded roughly 830 hectares of land for new or enhanced blueberry processing has been cancelled, according to a news release from the province.
Roughly six per cent of the property, which covers more than 18,000 hectares of land and waterways, is committed for wild blueberry development.
“We recognize the importance of the wild blueberry industry and its economic benefit to the Acadian Peninsula and the province of New Brunswick,” said Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries Minister Pat Finnigan, in the release. “I also recognize the hard work and passion of New Brunswickers who work in this industry.
“However, we have been listening to the concerns of the local community and acknowledge the need to balance further development on the Tracadie range with social acceptance. As a result, there will be no new wild blueberry development on the range beyond our current legal obligations to the current leaseholders and First Nations.”
The Department of National Defence previously used the range for training and weapons practice from 1939 to 1994. It was transferred to the provincial government in 1997.
According to Bleuets NB Blueberries, an agency that represents producers, the wild blueberry industry contributed $81 million to the province’s GDP in 2021.
