N.B. government offers $4M boost to Mount Allison student housing

The New Brunswick government is spending more than $4 million to build more on-campus student housing at Mount Allison University over the next quarter-century.

According to a news release from the province, the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour will provide $162,000 annually over 25 years to help the university’s cost of borrowing to renovate Harper Hall. The building is slated to reopen this month with 147 new beds on campus.

“Our government remains committed to addressing every aspect that is putting pressure on housing, including student housing,” said Social Development Minister Jill Green in the release. “Everyone deserves access to safe, affordable housing, and each program and initiative our government is working on is laying the foundation for sustainable housing for all New Brunswickers for generations to come.”

According to the Mount Allison website, the university, which was established in 1839, has more than 2,300 students.

“By addressing the diverse needs of our students, this funding will help foster a supportive living and learning environment that is conducive to both academic success and personal growth,” said Ian Sutherland, president and vice-chancellor of the university.

