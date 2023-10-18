N.B. government purchasing rules now apply to NB Liquor, Cannabis NB
The New Brunswick government has added NB Liquor and Cannabis NB to its procurement oversight process for services, goods, and constructions services.
“This change is part of our work under the New Brunswick First Procurement Strategy to standardize procurement to ensure all provincial entities are bound by the same purchasing regulations,” said Mary Wilson, Service New Brunswick Minister, in a press release. “Working together to support New Brunswick businesses is part of our pro-growth agenda, and I am very proud of the success that we have seen so far.”
The First Procurement Strategy, which launched in 2020, is part of the provincial government’s economic recovery and growth plan.
Legislation that consolidates the Procurement Act and the Crown Construct Contract Act came into effect last December.
The press release says more than 81 per cent of the value of all services, goods, and constructions contracts were awarded to local suppliers in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, representing $2.3 billion in spending kept within New Brunswick.
At the end of the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, that share rose to 91 per cent.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. vetoes UN resolution condemning Hamas' attacks on Israel and all violence against civilians
The United States vetoed a UN resolution Wednesday that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.
'Abhorrent smell': At least 189 decaying, improperly stored bodies removed from funeral home
The remains of at least 189 people have been removed from a Colorado funeral home, up from an initial estimate of about 115 when the decaying and improperly stored bodies were discovered two weeks ago, officials said Tuesday.
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
WATCH U.S. stands with Israel, but Biden says country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage'
U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for Israel, but cautioned that the country must not be 'consumed' by 'rage' while responding to the surprise attack from Hamas militants that killed more than 1,400 people almost two weeks ago.
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Doctors hamstrung by dwindling medical supplies rushed Wednesday to save people badly wounded in a massive blast at a Gaza City hospital the day before, performing surgery -- often without anesthesia -- on patients lying on floors, as Israel kept up its attacks on the besieged territory.
The five-star hotel inside a UNESCO-listed palace
For more than 120 years, the Matild Palace has stood over the Elisabeth Bridge, welcoming those who cross the Danube River from Buda to Pest – the two halves that make up Hungary’s capital city.
Britney Spears writes about having an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were together
Britney Spears is revealing a personal experience she has kept private for two decades in her upcoming memoir.
Toronto
-
Ontario NDP asks integrity commissioner to investigate Las Vegas trip involving Greenbelt developer
The Ontario NDP is asking the province’s integrity commissioner to dig deeper into the actions of a former Progressive Conservative cabinet member who went to Las Vegas at the same time as a developer who benefited from the Greenbelt changes.
-
Sarah Jama: Ontario politicians debate censuring MPP for statement on Israel-Hamas war
Ontario's legislature is debating a Progressive Conservative motion that could lead to a New Democrat legislator effectively prevented from speaking in the House unless she apologizes again for a statement she made about the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
-
Ontario elementary teachers to announce results of strike vote today
The union representing the province’s public English elementary school teachers is expected to announce today whether its members have voted in favour of a strike mandate amid negotiations with the province.
Calgary
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
-
Star receiver Begelton named recipient of Harrison Award
Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton was named this year's recipient of the Herm Harrison Memorial Award on Tuesday.
-
Downtown Calgary LRT station to be closed for construction
A major construction project set to begin next month will shut down a Calgary LRT station and part of the south leg of the Red Line for more than a week.
Montreal
-
Advertising billboards a lucrative alternative to sound walls? Quebec says 'no'
The Quebec government is rejecting a suggestion by a City of Longueuil resident to use advertising billboards to curb noise from Highway 116 to nearby homes.
-
Despite 'urgent need to act,' Quebec taking its time with cultural safety bill
Having heard harsh criticisms by several Indigenous groups, Quebec Minister Responsible for Relations with First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière says he wants to take "time to think about what comes next" before moving ahead with his bill on cultural safety in the health care and social services networks.
-
Quebec's Felix Auger-Aliassime wins successive matches for first time since March
Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Sebastian Ofner 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Japan Open on Wednesday, winning consecutive matches for the first time since March.
Edmonton
-
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
'Do it, go for it,' is what a Red Deer school trustee says 'the Holy Spirit' told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
-
Hepatitis A exposure alert issued after confirming infected worker at two Edmonton airport restaurants
Alberta Health Services issued an alert Tuesday night after it confirmed a worker at two restaurants in the Edmonton International Airport has contracted hepatitis A.
-
Alberta government to announce improvements to primary health care
Alberta's health minister is expected to lay out details of a plan to improve access to family doctors and other health professionals on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver killed when truck crashes into house in northern Ont.
One person was killed Tuesday evening when a truck crashed into a home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Suspicious fire destroys vacant house in Sudbury
A fire destroyed an unoccupied home in the West End of Greater Sudbury Tuesday evening.
-
Computers crash at Sudbury’s hospital
Health Sciences North in Sudbury is experiencing a code grey after all of its IT systems went down Wednesday morning.
London
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS Police presence in Clinton, Ont.
Witnesses in the area have told CTV News there is a large police presence as well as helicopters circling the area.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Cross examination of Nathaniel Veltman underway in Windsor courtroom
The morning started with Crown Attorney Jennifer Moser starting her cross examination of Veltman, starting at the timeline presented to the jury about the number of times Veltman opened and watched far right material online.
-
Monte McNaughton steps in to new role outside politics
Woodbine entertainment announced the appointment of Monte McNaughton as executive vice president of its industry relations and people experience.
Winnipeg
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW Wab Kinew sworn in as Manitoba premier along with new NDP cabinet
Manitoba's new premier, Wab Kinew, has been sworn in.
-
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
-
Proposed name change for section of former Bishop Grandin Boulevard rejected by EPC
The mayor's inner circle has voted to reject a proposal to rename a section of Abinojii Mikanah, formerly Bishop Grandin Boulevard, following fierce outcry from First Nation leadership.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Emergency crews responded to reported shooting in ByWard Market area
First responders were called to York Street, between Dalhousie and Cumberland Street at approximately 1 p.m.
-
Here is what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
The Queensway will be closed starting Thursday at 8 p.m. eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue.
-
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on West Hunt Club Road, between Woodroffe Avenue and Cleopatra Drive, at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
'It's tragic': Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead
A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in a highway crash near Aberdeen, Sask. on Sunday.
-
Sexual assault centres barred from classrooms under new Sask. pronoun rules
As part of new provincial rules controlling children’s use of preferred pronouns in school, third party sexual education organizations are barred from the classroom.
-
'The ripple effect': Sask. nurses' union concerned as mental health beds close in P.A. hospital
More than a dozen adult mental health beds at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert have closed because of challenges recruiting psychiatrists, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Vancouver
-
Atmospheric river prompts rainfall warnings on B.C.'s South Coast
Rainfall warnings are blanketing B.C.’s South Coast on Wednesday as the province braces for an atmospheric river.
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
-
Here's what advocates say is missing from the conversation about crime and public safety in B.C.
Police and politicians in B.C. have been sounding the alarm about a decline in public safety, pledging swift action so people feel safe in their communities. But advocates say the conversation has erased one of the most devastating – and deadly – types of violent crime.
Regina
-
Over 100 gender diverse students and supporters protest at legislative building
Over 100 gender diverse students and their supporters marched on the legislative building for a province wide day of protest on Tuesday.
-
Regina police address safety concerns following tense protests
A rally for Palestine on Sunday saw an impressive turnout. However, there were some tense moments, thanks to the appearance of a counter protest.
-
Canadian woman says her parents are among Hamas hostages, urges government to help
A Canadian family is asking the federal government to apply more pressure on Hamas to release people, saying they have been told their loved ones are among the hostages.
Vancouver Island
-
Staffing issues force BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Victoria, Tsawwassen
Once again, staffing issues have forced BC Ferries to cancel sailings on a major route between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria woman credits wiener dog named 'Coco Bean' with her cancer diagnosis
When Shannon Ferguson first opened her thrift store, the first dog through the door was a dachshund who lived down the road. "I was focusing on survival," Shannon says.
-
Structural construction phase complete at Cowichan's Quw'utsun Secondary School
The final steel girder as well as the final concrete pour for the new Quw'utsun Secondary School has been complete.