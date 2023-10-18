N.B. government purchasing rules now apply to NB Liquor, Cannabis NB

The New Brunswick government has added NB Liquor and Cannabis NB to its procurement oversight process for services, goods, and constructions services.

“This change is part of our work under the New Brunswick First Procurement Strategy to standardize procurement to ensure all provincial entities are bound by the same purchasing regulations,” said Mary Wilson, Service New Brunswick Minister, in a press release. “Working together to support New Brunswick businesses is part of our pro-growth agenda, and I am very proud of the success that we have seen so far.”

The First Procurement Strategy, which launched in 2020, is part of the provincial government’s economic recovery and growth plan.

Legislation that consolidates the Procurement Act and the Crown Construct Contract Act came into effect last December.

The press release says more than 81 per cent of the value of all services, goods, and constructions contracts were awarded to local suppliers in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, representing $2.3 billion in spending kept within New Brunswick.

At the end of the first quarter of the 2023-2024 fiscal year, that share rose to 91 per cent.

