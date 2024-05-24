N.B. government takes over former addiction treatment centre for conservation
The New Brunswick government is taking over the site of a former addiction treatment centre in Grand Bay-Westfield as part of a conservation effort.
According to a news release from the province, the 167-hectare Lonewater Farm facility – which closed in 2020 and moved its programming to the Ridgewood Addiction Services facility in Saint John – was handed over to the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development.
“The Town of Grand Bay-Westfield is pleased that Lonewater Farm has been set aside for conservation and environmentally friendly recreation and education – for our residents and all New Brunswickers,” said Mayor Brittany Merrifield in the release. “We are looking forward to working with the province to ensure that this well-beloved natural space in our community, with its unique and abundant biodiversity, will be protected for this and future generations.”
The site is surrounded by nature preserves managed by the Nature Conservancy of Canada and Ducks Unlimited.
“This property is considered to be an area with high conservation value, and protecting it will be a huge asset to the local community and the province,” said Natural Resources and Energy Development Minister Mike Holland in the release. “Conservation is also helping to ensure our landscape is resilient to climate change, and that future generations will be able to experience the beautiful natural areas that we have today.”
