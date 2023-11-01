N.B. health minister, premier to meet with Fredericton doctors

New Brunswick’s health minister said he and Premier Blaine Higgs will meet with a group of Fredericton doctors who are hoping to have a hybrid operating room in the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

Minister Bruce Fitch said the meeting will take place this week.

“We have capital budget discussions, we have operating budget discussions, and those will be some of the talks that will take place as time goes on,” Fitch said.

“As I said, last chapter’s not written and we’ve got lots of work to do.”

On Tuesday, a group of Fredericton physicians spoke out about the need for operating room, saying it just needs equipment which could be paid for by the Chalmers Foundation.