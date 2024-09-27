N.B. hockey player first female goalie in MJHL in decades
Rhyah Stewart is used to hitting major milestones and the New Brunswick athlete recently reached another one by being the first female goalie to start in a Maritime Junior Hockey League game in decades.
“Before the start, I was pretty excited to get my first junior game underway,” Stewart said. “I got to feel a little bit more comfortable getting shot and just ended with a great result.”
Stewart posted a 39-save shutout, helping her team, the West Kent Steamers, pick up the win.
Among her accomplishments, Stewart has played in a pre-season Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League game and has competed nationally at Under-18s.
“I saw her play last year at the U-18 level and I said she was good enough to play here,” said head coach Olivier Filion. “It’s not often you see an 18-year-old coming in this league and getting a shutout right away the first game.
“She’s the real deal so that’s why we signed her.”
Stewart is committed to play with the number one ranked Wisconsin Badgers in the National Collegiate Athletics Association next year, and her plans don’t stop there.
“Hopefully get to turn pro in the new women’s league and hopefully get to play in the Olympics,” she said.
“I played junior with Charline Labonté, who played in Bathurst with me and she played in the Olympics and Team Canada and all that stuff,” Filion said. “I see Rhyah being able to do the same thing as what she did.”
