N.B. Liberals, PCs move further from centre

For many years, Canada’s two major political parties were more distinguished by brand than philosophy.

Like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, Progressive Conservatives and Liberals were selling similar products. They looked the same but had different flavours. While some consumers were loyal to only one, others were happy to move back and forth between the two.

Here in the Maritimes, the PCs and Liberals were parties of the centre; one slightly to the right, the other slightly to the left.

But Canada’s politics and parties have changed. The gap between them has widened as they have moved further from the centre. If that’s now obvious in federal politics – where the Conservatives no longer even call themselves progressive – it ‘s maybe even more so in New Brunswick, where the brand names haven’t changed but the philosophies have.

Unlike many “progressive conservatives,” Blaine Higgs is a real conservative – fiscally and socially. A National Post commentary recently described Higgs as “a standard bearer of Canadian conservatism.” He’s promising to cut the HST and restrain spending.

Susan Holt’s Liberals, on the other hand, are promising new spending on social programs and more progressive social policies, while saying they will balance the budget.

The choice between the two couldn’t be more clear. It’s not between two brands of the same philosophy; it’s about competing visions of smaller government and bigger government, social conservatism and liberalism. And two different styles of leadership.

It will be fascinating to see which of these options the voters choose on Oct. 21.

