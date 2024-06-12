N.B. library card holders can now get a free day pass to provincial parks

New Brunswick library cards let people check out a wide variety of books and now they can also check out several parks in the province.

According to a news release from the provincial government, public library card holders can get a free day pass to provincial parks this summer. The passes are valid for three days after they are issued and only one pass can be issued per card.

“It is so important for all New Brunswick residents to have access to our beautiful parks,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace in the release. “Our parks provide countless opportunities. They are a space for us to come together, appreciate our surroundings, and to share our culture and nature.”

The passes are valid for:

Fundy Trail Provincial Park

Parlee Beach Provincial Park

Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park

New River Beach Provincial Park

Mount Carleton Provincial Park

Murray Beach Provincial Park

The program will run until the fall.

