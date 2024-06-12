ATLANTIC
More

    • N.B. library card holders can now get a free day pass to provincial parks

    A group of hikers makes their way along the ocean floor of the Bay of Fundy as they explore Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park during low tide in Hopewell Cape, N.B. on Sunday, June 8, 2014. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick) A group of hikers makes their way along the ocean floor of the Bay of Fundy as they explore Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park during low tide in Hopewell Cape, N.B. on Sunday, June 8, 2014. (Source: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
    Share

    New Brunswick library cards let people check out a wide variety of books and now they can also check out several parks in the province.

    According to a news release from the provincial government, public library card holders can get a free day pass to provincial parks this summer. The passes are valid for three days after they are issued and only one pass can be issued per card.

    “It is so important for all New Brunswick residents to have access to our beautiful parks,” said Tourism, Heritage and Culture Minister Tammy Scott-Wallace in the release. “Our parks provide countless opportunities. They are a space for us to come together, appreciate our surroundings, and to share our culture and nature.”

    The passes are valid for:

    • Fundy Trail Provincial Park
    • Parlee Beach Provincial Park
    • Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park
    • New River Beach Provincial Park
    • Mount Carleton Provincial Park
    • Murray Beach Provincial Park

    The program will run until the fall.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News