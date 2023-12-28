N.B. lieutenant-governor to host New Year's Day Levee

New Brunswickers are invited to kick off 2024 with the lieutenant-governor.

According to a Thursday news release, Brenda Murphy will host the annual New Year’s Day Levee at Government House in Fredericton from 1 to 3 p.m.

“This is an opportunity for us to gather and reflect on the past 12 months while exchanging best wishes for the new year,” Murphy said in the release. “Government House looks absolutely beautiful during the holidays, and we want to share this national and provincial historic treasure with all New Brunswickers.”

The event will feature live music and light refreshments, along with the exhibition “Home,” which displays art made by newcomers from the Multicultural Association of Fredericton.

Attendees can donate gloves, mittens, hats, scarves, and socks for the Government House Mitten Hedge.

