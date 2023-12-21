N.B. man arrested after alleged two-day assault

A Carlingford, N.B., man is facing several charges after police investigated an alleged assault in the community.

According to a Thursday news release, police received a report of a 40-year-old man assaulting a person who was being held captive for two days on Dec. 13. Police executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Dec. 18 and seized a weapon believed to have been used in the assault.

Dustin Davenport was arrested at the scene and later charged with:

assault

dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

uttering threats against a person

forcible entry on real property

failure to comply with a probation order (two counts)

Davenport was remanded into custody and he will have a bail hearing on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.