    • N.B. man arrested after alleged two-day assault

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.

    A Carlingford, N.B., man is facing several charges after police investigated an alleged assault in the community.

    According to a Thursday news release, police received a report of a 40-year-old man assaulting a person who was being held captive for two days on Dec. 13. Police executed a search warrant at the man’s residence on Dec. 18 and seized a weapon believed to have been used in the assault.

    Dustin Davenport was arrested at the scene and later charged with:

    • assault
    • dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
    • uttering threats against a person
    • forcible entry on real property
    • failure to comply with a probation order (two counts)

    Davenport was remanded into custody and he will have a bail hearing on Friday.

    The investigation is ongoing.

